Wests Tigers young gun Lachlan Galvin has reportedly confirmed he wants to remain at the club.

Galvin's name has been circulated in recent weeks as one who may want to exit the joint venture, with his management reportedly looking elsewhere.

That was despite the fact he is contracted with the club through to the end of 2026.

The club's chairman Shane Richardson issued a hands-off warning to rival clubs this week, but it may not matter with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting Galvin has committed his future to the Tigers.

The 18-year-old, who has already proven to be one of the NRL's best young talents, reportedly sent a text to Benji Marshall on Thursday confirming his intention to not be released.

That came after the Tigers and Galvin's family met this week following the speculation over his future.

“His parents are 100 per cent behind the club, and 100 per cent supportive of Lachie being at the club,” Richardson told the publication following the meeting.

Coach Benji Marshall though, speaking to the media on Friday, revealed he never actually said he wanted out.

“I don't think he did [say that], to be honest,” Marshall said.

"(Galvin's parents) made it clear that he wants to stay and he wants to be here and he's with us, with our vision moving forward.

"That's all that needs to be said. He's going nowhere."

It's unclear which other clubs may have shown interest in Galvin - who is managed by Isaac Moses - but there is little doubt many would have made a play if he became available.

As it now stands, he will be unable to officially negotiate with any other club until at least November 1, 2025.

Galvin has been rested for this weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Marshall said Galvin has been carrying a hand injury.

"He's been carrying a little bit of an injury in his hand this week, so it's just a bit of a rest to freshen up," Marshall said.

The Tigers, who will use Aidan Sezer and Apisai Koroisau in the halves for the game, are out to turn around nine straight losses and a second half last week which saw them concede 44 points in 40 minutes to the St George Illawarra Dragons.