QLD Maroons and Sydney Roosters front-rower Lindsay Collins will be racing the clock to be available for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series after his club confirmed when he is set to return to the field.

In a club statement on Monday, the Roosters confirmed that Collins sustained a medial ligament injury on Friday night against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and is "anticipated to be unavailable" for at least six weeks, meaning he isn't set to return until Round 12.

Not only is it a massive blow to a depleted Roosters side that sits second-last on the NRL ladder, but it may have a continuous effect for the QLD Maroons as he isn't set to play another minute of football until Billy Slater selects his team.

A stalwart of the Maroons line-up, Collins has made 12 appearances in the Origin arena since his debut in 2020 and has slowly progressed from the interchange bench to being used as a starting front-rower.

His likely absence will open up a spot that could be filled by Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Tom Gilbert, Corey Horsburgh or Kobe Hetherington, among others.