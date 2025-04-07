Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab is set for yet another spell on the sidelines after being believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's horror loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Saab played most of the game against Melbourne, but was taken from the field and straight to the dressing rooms with just minutes remaining in the contest.

Speaking post-game, coach Anthony Seibold revealed Saab has a high ankle sprain, but that the club's medical staff believe it to be minor.

“I think [Jason] Saab has a high ankle sprain. They tell me it's minor, but I don't know whether he will be available next week or not which will be disappointing for us and for Saab because he has had a pretty fair start to the season," Seibold said during his post-match press conference.

“No, it's the other one. They tell me it's not too bad.”

While minor high ankle sprains can avoid surgery, it's likely Saab will still face some time on the sidelines for the injury.

Manly were already playing with Clayton Faulalo in the side against Melbourne due to Tom Trbojevic's absence, and it would well be that the likes of Aaron Schoupp or Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega have to come into the team in the short term.

Beyond that, Seibold is hoping to have both hooker Lachlan Croker and outside back Tommy Talau back for Round 7 in what will prove to be a boost for the side.

“Hopefully Round 7,” Seibold said on Croker.

“Him and Tommy Talau as well.

“Lodgey is on a part-time deal so we can't use him until Round 11.

“Tommy Talau and Croks will be good ins for us. They both had an interrupted pre-season but all going well they will be back for Round 7 which is good."

A Round 7 return for the duo will see them clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons at home on Thursday, April 17, and prove to be valuable ins given Manly are travelling back from Perth on a five-day turnaround after their clash with the Cronulla Sharks.