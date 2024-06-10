The Wests Tigers are reportedly looking to extend the contract of teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin as two teams are closely monitoring the situation and could potentially make a move for him in the future.

This comes after Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson confirmed that Galvin's management approached the club last week to ask for an early release from the Wests Tigers.

One of the best rookies in the NRL, Galvin has been one of the standouts and highlights for the Wests Tigers in another miserable season that has seen them fall to the bottom of the ladder.

As his immediate future remains in the air and filled with uncertainty, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Shane Richardson and the Tigers have offered his management an immediate upgrade and longer contract.

This comes after reports from The Daily Telegraph indicate that the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters are closely monitoring his situation.

“If Galvin is released, he will end up at Penrith," a source told the Telegraph.

While no clubs can technically speak to him due to him being contracted for another two seasons, multiple sources have told The Herald that he is interested in playing alongside Nathan Cleary at Penrith.

“We have no intention of releasing him. It's as simple as that," Richardson told News Corp.

“It's disappointing that the request has been made but I'm going to have a meeting with his mum and dad next week. I think there's a lot of reasons behind it.

“He's a young kid, we're not winning games, and he's finding it difficult. All I can say is we have Jarome Luai coming next year and we'll have him, Api (Koroisau) and Jahream Bula in the spine.

“We have a contract in place with Lachlan and we intend to hold him to it.”

