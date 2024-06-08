Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson has confirmed that teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin's management approached the club earlier this week to ask for an early release.

One of the best rookies in the NRL, Galvin has been one of the standouts and highlights for the Wests Tigers in another miserable season that has seen them fall to the bottom of the ladder.

However, the 18-year-old star playmaker may not remain at the club for long despite being contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

The Daily Telegraph has confirmed that Galvin's manager, Isaac Moses, approached the club on Thursday to seek an early release.

The following day, Galvin was overheard saying he wanted to quit the Wests Tigers after the abysmal performance, which saw them concede 56 points to the Dragons on Friday night, per The Daily Telegraph.

“We have no intention of releasing him,” Richardson told the publication.

“It's as simple as that.It's disappointing that the request has been made but I'm going to have a meeting with his mum and dad next week.

“I think there's a lot of reasons behind it. He's a young kid, we're not winning games, and he's finding it difficult.

“All I can say we have Jarome Luai coming next year and we'll have him, Api (Koroisau) and Jahream Bula in the spine.

“We have a contract in place with Lachlan and we intend to hold him to it.”

Galvin's request for an early release from the remainder of his contract reportedly occurred a day after reports emerged that he had been playing with a broken hand for the past month.

On Wednesday, Wide World of Sports reported that the five-eighth has been using painkiller injections into his hand as the Tigers attempted to keep him in the line-up due to the absence of Aidan Sezer (suspension) and Latu Fainu (injured).

It was understood that his agent, Isaac Moses, wanted the club to rest him from Friday's clash against the Dragons, but he played the entire 80 minutes instead alongside Jayden Sullivan in the halves.