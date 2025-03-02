The Gold Coast Titans have revealed 2027 is their ideal timeline to make the trip to Las Vegas.

The NRL have signed a five-year deal to host the opening games of the season in Las Vegas, with that commencing last year, and being scheduled to run through to the end of 2028.

The NRL have made it clear all 17 current teams will be handed the opportunity to travel to the entertainment capital of the world, and the Titans are one of the nine remaining clubs.

The St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers have all been heavily linked with making the trip next year, while the Newcastle Knights are also understood to have thrown their hat into the ring.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell, speaking on SEN Radio, explained why his club hadn't put their name forward for Las Vegas yet, and admitted that while they'd be open to travelling in 2026, it's 2027 when they'd prefer to travel.

"We didn't want to go over in coach Des Hasler's first year (in charge) and for the second year, we felt probably the same," Mitchell told SENQ Breakfast.

"We are hopefully coming into a competitive window so we'd be happy to go in 2027 to be honest. Just while we settle this current group of players in.

"We are not running there at the moment. We need to make sure our program is right and we deliver for our fanbase.

"If we get the tick next year, we will go."

The Titans finished in the bottom portion of the NRL ladder last year, but showed signs of life throughout the second half of the campaign.

While the club have major questions over their spine and halves combination heading into 2025, they have one of the competition's best forward packs and will be hoping it allows them to springboard up the ladder during Des Hasler's second year in charge.

The Titans open their season in Round 2 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.