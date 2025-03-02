The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Salesi Foketi, Jake Elliott, and Benaiah Ioelu have all been upgraded to the club's Top 30 effective immediately.

All three players have been widely regarded as a major part of the Roosters' future.

The trio are all members of the Roosters pathways system and, while waiting to debut at the top grade, have impressed at every level they have played to date.

"We're delighted to upgrade Salesi, Jake, and Benaiah to our Top 30. They have all been part of our development pathways via the Sydney Roosters Academy and have continued to work hard to earn this opportunity. Their commitment to improvement and their contributions to our squad have been outstanding, and we're excited to see them keep working hard towards taking the next step in their careers," Roosters head of recruitment Daniel Anderson said in a statement confirming the news.

Elliott, who is the most widely regarded of the trio, could have a chance to make his NRL debut this year in the halves given the tri-colours shortage in depth, particularly during the first half of the season when Sam Walker is recovering from his ACL injury.

Sandon Smith and Chad Townsend are the most likely starting halves, but Elliott could well be the back up option.

Already signed to the end of 2027, he now spends all three of his remaining seasons at Bondi as part of the Top 30.

Ioelu meanwhile is a hooker signed to the end of 2028, while Foketi is a back-rower signed through to the end of 2027.