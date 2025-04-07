Manly Sea Eagles bench forward Corey Waddell will miss the club's trip to Perth next weekend unless he can be found not guilty at the NRL judiciary.

The second-rower, who is in the second stint of his career at the Sea Eagles, has been slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Melbourne Storm utility Tyran Wishart during Sunday afternoon's heavy loss at Brookvale.

Being a second offence on his record, Waddell is facing a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea for the tackle, or three matches if he is found guilty at a panel hearing.

That comes despite the fact referee Grant Atkins and review official Kasey Badger didn't elect to send Waddell to the sin bin amid the NRL's high tackle crackdown.

In the other game, which saw the Bulldogs defeat the Knights 20 points to nil, four players were charged, but none will face suspensions.

Maybe the most surprising is Phoenix Crossland. The Knights' utility was sin binned for tripping during the game - a rarity in the NRL - but he has only been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.

Canterbury second-rower Jacob Preston and Newcastle lock Adam Elliott have both been hit with Grade 1 careless high tackle charges, while Canterbury lock Kurt Mann, playing in his 200th NRL game, has been hit with a Grade 1 crusher tackle.

Mann faces the heaviest of the four fines, with a second offence meaning he will pay $3000 with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-match ban - which would include the Good Friday game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs - by heading to the judiciary.

Preston is also on a second offence and so will pay either $1800 or $2500 for his high tackle, while both Elliott and Crossland are eligible for $1000 fines with early guilty pleas, or $1500 if they fight and lose at the panel.

All five players have until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.