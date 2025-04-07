The South Sydney Rabbitohs will need an entirely new-look halves combination for the coming weeks with both Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd to miss time with hamstring injuries.

Despite beating the Sydney Roosters on Friday evening in Round 5, the Rabbitohs have been rocked by injuries, with recently joined winger Mikaele Ravalawa also suffering a hamstring injury.

Walker is the most minor of the trio when it comes to recovery timeline, with the club reporting a low grade hamstring injury that could see him back in between two and three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humphreys has also avoided a tear to the hamstring, but has a moderate grade strain and will need between four and five weeks to be back on the field after his excellent start to the year.

Ravalawa is the most serious of the three with a hamstring tear that will leave him out of action for between six and eight weeks.

While the Rabbitohs will be hoping to replace Ravalawa with Alex Johnston, who is currently being managed week to week due to an upper rib injury, the issues in the halves are far more concerning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humphreys' injury will likely pave the way for Lewis Dodd to make his NRL debut after being overlooked to start the year at halfback, despite being signed to fill he role for South Sydney.

Walker's injury could be even tougher to manage, although after shuffling there during the game on Friday, it could well be Latrell Mitchell who is handed the number six jersey for the coming weeks.

He started Friday's game at centre after recovering from a hamstring injury of his own and being unable to reclaim the number one jumper owing to Jye Gray's tremendous start to the campaign.

Centre Jack Wighton is another option to play in the halves, although it's believed coach Wayne Bennett has no interest in shuffling him out of position, while Jayden Sullivan, who has played as the bench utility in the opening weeks, could also feature more prominently should Bennett elect to leave Mitchell at centre.

South Sydney clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Perth this weekend, then have games against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm over the following weeks in what is a tough portion of the season for the club.