After seven seasons at the Parramatta Eels, New Zealand international Dylan Brown's time at the club will come to a close at the end of the season as he will join the Newcastle Knights.

His departure means that the Eels will need to prepare for life without him and will produce a new halves combination next season and beyond as they aim to reach the NRL Grand Final for the first time since 2022.

Zero Tackle takes a look at ten realistic options that Jason Ryles and the Eels could choose to replace the New Zealand international playmaker and could pair up with NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos halfback Mitchell Moses.

All the players on the list are either without a contract for next season, will hit the open market on November 1, have been linked with the club or rival teams, have an 'NRL clause' in their contract, or are currently playing at the Eels.

The options include five rival NRL players, three Super League playmakers who have taken their game to new heights after moving overseas following stints in the NRL competition and two individuals currently involved in the Parramatta Eels system.