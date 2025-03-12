After seven seasons at the Parramatta Eels, New Zealand international Dylan Brown's time at the club will come to a close at the end of the season as he will join the Newcastle Knights.
His departure means that the Eels will need to prepare for life without him and will produce a new halves combination next season and beyond as they aim to reach the NRL Grand Final for the first time since 2022.
Zero Tackle takes a look at ten realistic options that Jason Ryles and the Eels could choose to replace the New Zealand international playmaker and could pair up with NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos halfback Mitchell Moses.
All the players on the list are either without a contract for next season, will hit the open market on November 1, have been linked with the club or rival teams, have an 'NRL clause' in their contract, or are currently playing at the Eels.
The options include five rival NRL players, three Super League playmakers who have taken their game to new heights after moving overseas following stints in the NRL competition and two individuals currently involved in the Parramatta Eels system.
11Honourable Mentions
Before we delve into the list, there are several players that the Eels could go after but are unlikely to sign and take Brown's place in the halves for the foreseeable future.
Several veterans such as Adam Reynolds, Chad Townsend, Cody Walker, Kieran Foran and Daly Cherry-Evans are currently without a contract for next season but are unlikely to be brought in as the Eels prepare for the future.
The five players are also likely to remain with their current teams if they decide to play on or will hang up their boots at the end of the season.
Melbourne Storm utility Tyran Wishart is another option and is set to be extremely sought-after. However, it is hard to see him departing Melbourne anytime soon due to the significant role he plays in the line-up and has previously knocked back advances from other rival teams.
Other candidates that should be mentioned but are unlikely to find themselves pursued by the Eels include Josh Schuster, Will Pryce, Jake Arthur, Jake Clifford, Niwhai Puru and Jackson Hastings.
They also may be tempted to give current train-and-trial playmaker Ronald Volkman or recruit Dean Hawkins an upgraded role in the side but they are both likely to play up back-up roles following Brown's departure and heading into the future.