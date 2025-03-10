After the Wests Tigers attempted to extend Lachlan Galvin's contract to ensure he remained at the club, reports have emerged that the teenage sensation is in no rush to make a decision on his future and will hit the open market on November 1, later this year.

One of the best rookies in the NRL, Galvin was one of the standouts and highlights for the Wests Tigers last season in another miserable year that saw them claim their third consecutive wooden spoon.

In only 22 first-grade matches, Galvin has shown that he is a future star of the competition and has already earned praise from former NRL icons turned media pundits Andrew Johns and Phil Gould.

During these outings, he scored four tries, forced nine drop-outs, provided 16 try assists, nine line-break assists and averaged 130 running metres per match.

Following comments from CEO Shane Richardson in November that the Tigers and Galvin's management were "working closely" to extend his contract, it is now being reported that he will explore his options from November 1, when he is set to gain a lot of traction from rival clubs.

"Lachie Galvin is in no rush to commit to the Wests Tigers and management is out there basically letting it be known to every club, 'Get your cheque book ready because we're hitting November 1'," The Herald's Michael Chammas said on 100% Footy.

"If the Tigers do offer him an upgrade he can get paid a lot more over the next two years which other clubs can't do but on the flip side, it seems as though the management or Lachie are not looking to extend just yet."

Contracted for the next two seasons, Galvin will be able to speak with rival teams from November 1 and will likely attract a ton of interest on the open market if he doesn't extend before then.

Set to earn $600,000 over the next couple of years, the 19-year-old is likely to receive a significant pay rise in his next deal.

Capping off his stellar first season in the NRL, the 2023 Australian Schoolboys captain was selected to represent the Prime Minister's XIII alongside teammate Alex Seyfarth.

Unfortunately, despite being the favourite, he could not claim the 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year honours as he was suspended for three matches at the beginning of the season for a hip-drop tackle against his former team.

"I'm really staying out of that at the moment. My manager is dealing with that," Galvin told Zero Tackle recently.

"I haven't really heard much about it. Nothing's really happened at the moment so I'm just going to let this year play out and whatever happens, happens.

"I don't really want to get into talks at the moment. I just want to play my best."