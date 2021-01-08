Controversial to start off but we’re going to name a player who wasn’t even his side’s first-choice number six in 2020 in Matt Burton. Yes, he did play halfback when called upon but his main position is at five-eighth and he has signed for the Bulldogs to play said role in 2022 and beyond.

Burton is a freakishly talented player who very well could have played six for Penrith this year. I was shocked when he was dropped to the bench, and then all together, in favour of Luai. Ultimately Cleary got it right, however, they would have gone just as far with Burton.

The Dogs chased him with everything they had, beating out a host of other clubs, including the Panthers. They want him at the club in 2021 for good reason. He’s a genuine game-changer for the Dogs are one of the best recent signings I can think of.