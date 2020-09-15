Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor looks set to finish his career with the Titans after signing a new deal to remain with the Titans.

According to a report by News Corp, Proctor rejected intrest from two other NRL clubs to sign a 12-month extension with the club set to publicly announce the signing within the coming days.

Proctor will also return this week against Manly on Saturday after he served a four-week suspension for biting Cronulla‘s Shaun Johnson, a ban that had some questioning if he had played his last game for the Titans.

Moves to English Super League club Leeds, Newcastle and Brisbane were floated by the 31-year-old’s management but the Titans’ improvement in 2020 and the big-name signings of David Fifita, Herman Ese’ese and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui have convinced him to stick around for a potential finals push in 2021.

Last month Proctor was full of praise for new long-term Titans coach Justin Holbrook, who has lead the club to become the top Queensland team in 2020.

“Justin is unreal,” Proctor said.

“Justin has instilled a new work ethic in the club and it’s paying off.

“There are no black-and-white areas with Justin about what’s expected of us on the field and that honesty has been good for the playing group, myself included.

“I do want to see the world and do some travel and enjoy the challenge. When I retire, the Gold Coast will always be here and it’s where I will live.

“But as a club, the Titans is heading in the right direction, we’ve got everything we need in the club facility wise and we have more stability behind the scenes.”