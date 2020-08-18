NRL Rd 14 - Sharks v Titans
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 15: Kevin Proctor of the Titans is sent off by referee Henry Perenara for biting the forearm of Shaun Johnson of the Sharks during the round 14 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Gold Coast Titans at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on August 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has received a four-match ban from the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night.

He was charged for an alleged bite on Cronulla’s Shaun Johnson in Saturday’s clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Kiwi international was sent straight to the judiciary for dangerous contact, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He will be available to return in the Titans’ Round 19 clash against Manly.