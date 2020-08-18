Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has received a four-match ban from the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night.

He was charged for an alleged bite on Cronulla’s Shaun Johnson in Saturday’s clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Kiwi international was sent straight to the judiciary for dangerous contact, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He will be available to return in the Titans’ Round 19 clash against Manly.