There will be plenty of players weighing up whether to appear at the NRL judiciary after Sunday's contests.

All of Penrith Panthers' centre Stephen Crichton, Melbourne Storm second rower Felise Kafusi and St George Illawarra Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono have been hit with charges which will lead to suspensions if they don't fight and win.

Crichton will be incredibly frustrated by his charge, coming in the 79th minute of their 37-10 loss to the Storm.

Because the Penrith centre has previous incidents on his record, he will be facing one game regardless of whether he takes the early guilty plea or fights and loses, making it likely he may elect to challenge.

Kaufusi was hit with a high tackle offence, it being a grade one careless high tackle on Matt Burton. He will be facing a week unless he can fight and win.

Fuimaono, meanwhile, was pinged with a dangerous contact offence during the Dragons horror loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, meanwhile, has already announced he will fight his charge in a bid to line-up against the Panthers next weekend.

Elsewhere, Jarome Luai, J'maine Hopgood, Kurt Capewell, Jaydn Su'A, Joe Offahengaue, Ethan Bullemor, Coen Hess and Danny Levi are all facing fines for offences committed over the weekend.

The final two games of Round 21 will be played this evening after Saturday's sudden lockdown in south east Queensland caused Saturday games to be postponed.