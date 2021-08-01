Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has yet another date with the judiciary following his decision to fight a dangerous contact charge.

The Rotorua-born big man was handed a grade-one charge after entering a tackle on Parramatta's Nathan Brown as the third man in the early stages of Sydney's barnstorming win over the Eels in Mackay.

The Thursday night clash between the aforementioned sides represented the 250th occasion in which Waerea-Hargreaves had represented the eastern suburbs team. However, the celebrations were muted somewhat after the news that the Kiwi stood to miss the Chooks' all important fixture against Penrith next week.

With a chequered disciplinary record that includes charges for three similar incidents, the 32-year-old has been handed a one-game ban - a sentence that Sydney announced on Sunday that they would be arguing.

In the same contest, Waerea-Hargreaves' fellow Tri-Colours teammate Siosiua Taukeiaho has agreed to a fine for a tackle on Waqa Blake that was classed as careless and high.

Taukeiaho's shot has left him $1700 out of pocket.

In further judiciary news, each of Joe Ofahengaue, Ethan Bullemor, Coen Hess and Danny Levi are set to join Taukeiaho in parting with a portion of their match payments after a series of incidents across the weekend.

Ofahengaue and Bullemor were cited for their respective high tackles, whilst Hess and Levi were castigated for dangerous contact efforts.

Depending on their respective decisions to enter an early guilty plea or not, the quartet can expect to be fined anywhere in the vicinity of $1150 and $2100 .