Cooper Cronk has been appointed as an independent director, appointed by Queensland Rugby League.

The move comes as Queensland look to recover from a brutal 2-1 series loss where they were embarrassed by New South Wales in Games 1 and 2.

Cronk's new role was previously occupied by Ben Iken who has since departed for a new role at the Brisbane Broncos.

Cronk said that he was privileged to be given this new opportunity and was excited to start.

“It is with much honour and delight that I have been offered this role on the Queensland Rugby League Board,” Cronk said.

“I am fortunate to have had a deep and rich history with all things rugby league in Queensland, and coupled with my broader commercial interests, I look forward to contributing to the future of the QRL.”

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said the appointment of the legendary halfback was a step in the right direction for the Queenslanders.

“Cooper comes highly recommended by all levels of the game and people who have been associated with him,” Hatcher said.

“Our principal activity is rugby league football, and what we seek on our Board is relevant knowledge that can assist the performance of the board and its duties to run community and sub-elite rugby league in Queensland."

Hatcher went on to say that Cronk has seen it all during his time in the game and will be able to provide terrific insight and knowledge.

“Cooper is an individual who has come right through community rugby league to the highest levels of the game, and is in a position to offer a unique set of skills and knowledge, which is invaluable to the QRL," said Hatcher.

“Through his knowledge of both pathways and performance, he has the background to help Queensland maintain its strong track record at the highest levels of the game.”