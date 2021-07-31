Round 20 of the NRL will be completed across Sunday and Monday, with the Queensland government giving it the official go-ahead.

The NRL confirmed the news in a statement late on Saturday evening.

Players will be required to receive daily COVID tests while the lockdown is in force for south east Queensland, and no crowds will be able to attend games under measures agreed upon by the NRL and Queensland government. The news follows today's earlier postponement of games after Queensland announced a snap lockdown to run until Tuesday following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

All games remaining in Round 20 will be played centrally out of Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with a triple header on Sunday, and two games to follow from 6pm on Monday night.

The three Saturday games have been shifted to Sunday, while the two Sunday games have been moved to Monday.

The order of games, however, has been switched, with the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs now set to play in a later 6:25pm slot. The Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders clash has been brought forward to the start of the day at 1:50pm, while the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers will be featured on free to air TV at 4:05pm.

Monday will see the two Sunday games keep their scheduled order, with the Canterbury Bulldogs to play the Gold Coast Titans first at 6pm, followed by the Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles, who will close the round at 8:05pm.

It's unclear what the NRL plans to do if lockdown isn't lifted as scheduled on Tuesday, however, V'Landys earlier told Fox Sports that options would involve playing with no crowds, or potentially relocating to another location, with the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman admitting the competition had open lines of communication with both the Victorian and New South Wales governments.

The impacts on Round 21 of the season also remain unclear, with the Newcastle Knights currently scheduled to play on Thursday night, leaving them with just a four-day turnaround. All other teams are currently scheduled to have a minimum five-day turnaround.

With the NRL unable to give any team less than a five-day turnaround, Thursday night football next week may be in jeopardy, given every single game next weekend features one of the ten teams yet to play this weekend.

Round 20 remaining fixtures

Sunday

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, 1:50pm

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers, 4:05pm

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 6:25pm

Monday

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans, 6pm

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles, 8:05pm