South East Queensland will enter another lockdown at 4pm this afternoon on the back of a new spike in COVID infections, causing all sport to be paused in the area.

The NRL have now officially postponed all of today's games, with discussions continuing over games being played together, or matches being rescheduled in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NRL released the following statement:

"The NRL has postponed all of today's Round 20 NRL matches," said the statement.

"The NRL respects the decision of the Queensland Government to keep the community safe and health following local transmission of COVID 19 in southeast Queensland.

"The NRL is continuing discussions with the Queensland government to possibly play matches tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All players remain on Level 4 biosecurity protocols and comply with all Queensland publich health orders to keep the local community safe."

Today's three impacted games are as follows:

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 3pm, Rockhampton

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights, 5:30pm, Brisbane

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers, 7:35pm, Brisbane

The Dragons and Rabbitohs was the first game to be called off, despite it being played outside of the impact zone. The Rabbitohs arrived in Rockhampton, but were unable to disembark from their plane, while the Dragons never made it out of their hotel in Brisbane.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio was reporting the game could be shifted to Canberra among others.

As that would leave just a four-day turnaround ahead of the Dragons' Round 21 clash with the Raiders though, it would cause a re-shuffle of next week's fixtures. With the Raiders also due to play today, the NRL are scrambling to find alternatives.

Reports had suggested the Raiders and Knights clash would be moved to Townsville, however, that now is now off the table.

It was then reported that the clash could be played in Canberra, but both the Raiders and Knights would have had to be out of Queensland by 4pm.

The ACT govt have given permission for Raiders to play Knights in Canberra - but they have to be out of Qld by 4pm. That's looking unlikely... #nrl — David Polkinghorne (@Super_Couch) July 31, 2021

LATEST: Raiders and Knights would need to be on plane by 4pm to play in ACT. No guarantee they’d be allowed back into Qld @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 31, 2021

The NRL eventually decided against that, while the Storm and Panthers have now also been called off.

It's understood the NRL are now in discussions to potentially reschedule all five remaining games to regional Queensland in front of empty stadiums.

The Australian's Brent Read said the NRL have told all players to get back to their hotels immediately in an attempt to have games proceed this weekend.

This is the text message the nrl sent to clubs, which has been passed onto players pic.twitter.com/9O04LLF6SQ — Brent Read (@brentread_7) July 31, 2021

The NRL have confirmed that news in an official media release which read as follows:

"The NRL has today placed all 16 clubs on Level 4 Biosecurity Protocols.

"All clubs have been advised to inform their players to return to the team hotels and remain at the team hotels until further notice.

"The NRL is working with the Queensland Government, clubs and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action for today's matches."

According to The Daily Telegraph, there was be a phone hook up with all 16 clubs at 12pm to discuss options for the competition, including the relocation of games, or immediate suspension of the competition. The outcome of this is yet to be provided.

Channel 10's Veronica Eggleton, however, reported The NRL removed Level 4 restrictions on players earlier this week following their completion of two weeks isolation upon arrival in Brisbane, meaning they have been able to mingle in the community.

No #NRL in Brisbane this weekend due to lockdown. Match in Rockhampton also unlikely if players have been in Brisbane. — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 31, 2021

There are also discussions to catch the games up mid-week, provided the lockdown ends on Tuesday as it is currently scheduled to.

LATEST: Another option being looked at is playing games mid week - provided the Qld lockdown is over @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 31, 2021

The Queensland Rugby League have also announced all of their state-based competitions, including the Queensland Cup, have been cancelled for the weekend.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young have announced no professional sport will be able to proceed this weekend.

“No, there will be no football matches,” Dr Young said.

“So, no community sport, no professional sport, nothing for the next three days. Starting as of 4pm today.”

The AFL have officially postponed all three Queensland-based games for this weekend, biting the bullet despite the NRL not yet doing the same.

The three games have been postponed this weekend: https://t.co/fV9uZQNKvd pic.twitter.com/A6RXjZCacw — AFL (@AFL) July 31, 2021

The NRL had relocated the entire competition to the Queensland bubble on the back of Sydney's lockdown and spike in COVID cases, with fears the entire season will need to be completed in the state.

Six cases were recorded in today's update, meaning 11 local government areas will go into a lockdown, with it set to run until Tuesday at the earliest.