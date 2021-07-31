Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys is confident the NRL will be able to complete Round 20 in the next 48 hours.

While the Queensland government are yet to sign off on the games being played after plunging the south eastern corner of the state from 4pm today, V'Landys said he is hoping games will still be able to proceed in Brisbane on Sunday and Monday.

The competition was forced to postpone all three games which were scheduled to be played today following Queensland's announcement regarding the lockdown.

V'Landys, speaking on Fox Sports said the game had introduced more stringent biosecurity measures on the players in an attempt to play tomorrow.

"We are hopeful to play tomorrow. We have introduced some of the most stringent biosecurity protocols to allow us to play. We are going to provide them to the Queensland government and hopefully they will allow us to play tomorrow," said V'Landys.

"We would like three games at Suncorp tomorrow and the other two at Suncorp on Monday. That's the plan at the moment."

"All going to plan, we should have three games tomorrow and possibly some on Monday. At worst, we will play them on Tuesday, but we would prefer to play them tomorrow."

The chairman said they believe there is no risk to Queensland should games resume without crowds tomorrow, and that he was hopeful the competition could proceed as planned from next weekend, even if that meant games would be played without crowds.

"We are trying to do everything we possibly can, there's no risk to the Queensland government to allow us to play. But we are in their hands and we respect the Queensland government. Their first priority is to look after the health of the community," he said.

"We believe this is a hiccup. Come Tuesday, if there are no more infections in Queensland, it'll be reopened and back to normal as it was this time last week.

When quizzed on whether the NRL could potentially be forced to relocate again though, V'Landys said the priority will be to remain in Queensland, although other options were on the table.

"We have already had discussions with the Queensland government. If that did occur, we would be able to play with no crowds, but there are other options with New South Wales and Victoria," he said.

"Every option is on the table, and we have communications with the Victorian government. We want to play this round and hopefully we can do it tomorrow, but then we will deal with next week. I'm quietly confident."

It remains to be seen how the round dragging into Monday will impact the fixtures for Round 21, with some games likely to need to be reshuffled to satisfy the minimum five-day turnaround players are required to be offered.

The NRL will be desperate to complete Round 20 as soon as possible in an attempt to stop the remainder of the season from being thrown into doubt.

The competition had been relocated to Queensland in its entirety following Sydney's COVID lockdown, with cases still climbing in the harbour city.

It meant 13 clubs, including the Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors, had to be relocated to Queensland, with hubs being used on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and in Brisbane, all areas which have now been plunged into a three-day lockdown, which is currently scheduled to lift on Tuesday.

The NRL are hopeful of making an official decision this evening once the Queensland government accepts their plan.