Axed Penrith Panthers outside back Taylan May has learned his fate at a court hearing after police charged him last year with several charges related to an off-field incident.

One of the brightest young players, the 23-year-old appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers, represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and was contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL due to their no-fault-stand-down-policy, a return to the competition could potentially be on the cards sooner than expected after he learned his fate at a court hearing on Monday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the police withdrew all domestic violence charges against May on Monday as several NRL teams are considering making a play for the former outside back.

Pleading not guilty to the charges and always maintaining his innocence, it is understood that an AVO against the former Panther will remain in place for at least six months.

MORE TO COME...