As the Wests Tigers look to climb off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in four seasons, star recruit Terrell May hasn't given up on the hope of sharing the NRL field with his two brothers.

One of the biggest signings of the off-season, May moved to the Wests Tigers from the Sydney Roosters on a three-year contract and has already shown during the team's pre-season match against the Parramatta Eels that he is set to be a force to be reckoned with

While all of his attention is focused on providing success to his new club and drag them off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in four years, the Samoan international spoke about the goal he has had since his career first started.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, May revealed that he hasn't given up on the dream of playing alongside his brothers - Tyrone May and Taylan May - in the same team on the NRL field and that "hopefully that can happen one day" in the near future.

As it stands, Tyrone is off-contract at the end of the season with the Hull Kingston Rovers. Meanwhile, Taylan is currently banned from competing in the NRL due to the no-fault stand-down policy and will appear before a hearing on March 10.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't want my brothers to play with me. That's the goal," May told Zero Tackle.

"Speaking to the boys with the brothers in the team they're like it's the best feeling ever and one day I want to achieve that.

"We've played with each other only once in a knockout but I want it to happen on a big stage and hopefully that can happen one day."

The Wests Tigers front-rower also spoke about the special bond he and his brothers have with the Tago brothers - Jake Tago and Izack Tago - which extends beyond the rugby league field.

Close friends before they made it into the NRL, Izack is one of the competition's premium and highest-paid centres with the Penrith Panthers where he has won three premierships.

Not to be outdone by his younger brother, Jake was recently rewarded with a two-year contract extension with the Parramatta Eels until the end of 2026 after nearly coming close to hanging up the boots on his rugby league career.

"They're my brothers and I wish the best for all of them," May added.

"They've been there from day dot before we were NRL players and we're still tight now. We see each other weekly and they're my boys and I wish them all the best, both brothers Jake and Izack.

"We've played each other a couple of times, but it's all love. Obviously, when you play, you play hard and there's no friends on the field but as soon as you hop off the field it's just brotherhood again."

While May is unlikely to run at either one on the field due to the difference of positions, the Tigers will face off against the Eels in Round 2 and the Panthers later in the year in Round 14 and 21.