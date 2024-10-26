Within six months, Parramatta Eels outside back Jake Tago has gone from nearly hanging up the boots on his rugby league career to making his NRL first-grade debut to being selected in the Samoan squad for the Tour of England alongside his brother.

In a remarkable story of hard work, determination and perseverance, the soon-to-be father of two turned his dream into a reality in Round 18 this season when he ran out onto the NRL field for the maiden time.

Playing a further six matches for the Parramatta Eels, Tago's attention has now focused on representing Samoa alongside his brother Izack Tago and his idols Anthony Milford and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ahead of Samoa's two-match series against England overseas, Tago admitted to Zero Tackle that he came extremely close to hanging up the boots on his rugby league career before making his debut.

Luckily for Tago and the Parramatta Eels, he decided to continue his playing career and has also even been rewarded for his efforts with a new two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

"I was going to give up this year, to be honest," Tago told Zero Tackle.

"I couldn't believe (where I am at), and I didn't think I'd be standing here, let alone in the NRL.

"I was going to do my apprenticeship doing carpentry. I got called up from Parra and Trent Barrett gave me a go and gave me a shot, and from there, that's what she wrote.

"It was probably like a couple of months (before I was going to give up rugby league), especially in pre-season.

"In pre-season, I was close to doing it. Working and training in the afternoon is pretty hard.

"I've got a four-year-old son and one on the way, so it was getting pretty tough, but luckily, I held on. I'm grateful that they're giving me another two years."

Embed from Getty Images

While it is unknown if Ben Gardiner will give him the opportunity to be named on the teams for the two upcoming matches against England, Tago made a startling revelation about his brother.

Although they have spent time together at the same club, the Penrith Panthers, the two have never played together on the same team throughout their careers.

"This is the first time ever," he added.

"We didn't (play for the same junior or school team). He's three years younger than me, so it's crazy.

"We fight like cats and dogs, even over board games and stuff but it's awesome (being around him).

"We're pretty stacked in the backs, so whatever happens, I'll be happy."