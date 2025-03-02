Axed Penrith Panthers star outside back Taylan May has reportedly attracted the interest of at least one Sydney club as he prepares to front court next week over an alleged off-field incident.

One of the brightest young players, the 23-year-old appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers, represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and was contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Due to front court on March 10, May is currently banned from playing in the NRL due to the competition's no-fault stand-down policy after being charged and pleading not guilty to stalking and three counts of domestic violence.

However, this hasn't stopped May from attracting interest from an NRL club.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, at least one unnamed Sydney club have been making enquiries about his condition and fitness but wishes to remain anonymous due to the seriousness of the alleged accusations brought against him.

These reports come after his older brother Terrell May told Zero Tackle that he dreams about taking the NRL field with Taylan and their older brother Tyrone May, who is off-contract at the end of the season with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't want my brothers to play with me. That's the goal," May told Zero Tackle.

"Speaking to the boys with the brothers in the team they're like it's the best feeling ever and one day I want to achieve that.

"We've played with each other only once in a knockout but I want it to happen on a big stage and hopefully that can happen one day."