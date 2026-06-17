Brisbane Broncos veteran Ben Hunt has responded to claims that he should retire at season's end following statements made by former teammate Corey Parker.

The duo shared the field for an extended time in Hunt's first tenure at the Broncos, although Parker has issued some words of wisdom for the former Dragon, coming after his form and calling for the club not to pull the trigger and re-sign him just yet.

Hunt is off-contract at Red Hill at season's end, but has made it clear he is keen to go again next year, despite turning 37 early next year, and with last year's premiership in the bag, he suggests it is a good time to hang up the boots.

Parker told the Courier Mail that Hunt was "playing some average football" and looking “slow” as Hunt tries to get the Broncos' season back on track after a rough first half of their title defence campaign.

"I'm Ben Hunt's biggest fan. I love him, and I love everything about his game," Parker said to the publication.

"... You don't want people saying, ‘Hunty went one year too long', or, 'The game's gone past him'. I really wouldn't like that for him.

"I'd be more inclined not to sign him."

Hunt responded to comments on Wednesday from his old teammate on 4BC radio and was asked if the external noise had created pressure.

Loading matchup…

"It used to when I was a younger player, but you end up just getting used to it, especially at this club," Hunt said.

"In my younger days at the Broncos, it was just so consistent, the outside noise, and if you can't sort of turn your back to it, then it's just going to drag you down, so I've just gotten used to it over the years."

Hunt understands that as part of media commitments following Parker's career, "he's got to have his opinions on things".

"All these ex-players have got their opinions on what should be going on in and out of clubs, and they probably don't know what actually is going on inside the clubs because they're not in there," Hunt added.

"But they're entitled to their opinions."

With the club recently securing young gun halfback Tom Duffy for an extra two seasons earlier this week, and the Broncos having four hookers in their squad, pressure is rising at Red Hill for them to decide on whether they can extend the champion halfback.

With Adam Reynolds retiring at season's end, there's an opportunity for Hunt to make his claim for the starting seven jersey.

Given Jonah Pezet is on his way next year, Duffy re-signing, and Billy Walters returning from a long-term injury, he will likely be competing for the hooker utility role.

The Broncos will collect a much-needed two points from their bye this weekend before a tough match hosting the Sydney Roosters on June 26.