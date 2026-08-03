South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro will not play again this season after the NRL rejected his last-ditch appeal against the league's no-fault stand-down rule.

Munro has not played a single game for the Rabbitohs in 2026.

He was charged with domestic violence offences late last year, and those charges triggered the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, which sidelines players facing serious criminal charges while their case works through the courts. Munro has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The winger's hearing was originally scheduled for ANZAC Day before being rescheduled to last month. That hearing also failed to conclude due to time restrictions in court.

This meant the matter was pushed back until next year, leaving Munro on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Munro's lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, lodged a formal appeal with the NRL seeking his client's return to the field.

The Rabbitohs try-scorer was told on Monday that head office had rejected the application.

“As always, we accept and respect any decision by the NRL integrity commission,” Tabchouri stated to The Daily Telegraph.

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“In saying that, we do not, however, agree with this decision. Mr Munro's case has been subject to delays that are beyond his control and not contemplated by the criminal justice system.

“His matter was originally listed in April and had to be vacated after the NSW Minns government declared a public holiday for Anzac Day to fall on that day.

“Then on the next occasion in June, the commencement of the matter was delayed due to a court in the complex being cut that day, meaning the matter could not be completed.

“We remain of the view that there should be allowance for such matters, especially when they are beyond the control of the player.”

Tyrone Munro is a 20-year-old winger and a proud Gomeroi man who came through the Botany Rams junior system before debuting for South Sydney in round 18 of the 2023 season against the New Zealand Warriors.

He scored a try on debut and has since scored 13 tries in 19 NRL appearances, including seven tries in 12 games in the 2025 season.

Munro's rise has been rapid, being part of the Rabbitohs' 2023 NRL State Championship and NSW Cup premiership-winning sides, named to his first Indigenous All Stars side, and winning the 2024 Provan-Summons Medal, awarded for embodying the spirit of rugby league on and off the field.

In August of 2024, Munro continued to play for the club despite the deaths of his mother, Kirawhan Fernando and uncle, Raymond Caldwell, which occurred two days apart before Tyrone played the Penrith Panthers in Round 26.

South Sydney rewarded Munro's form with a contract extension keeping him at the club through the end of the 2027 season.

The NRL's decision comes at a critical point in the Rabbitohs' season, with the club fighting to stay in finals contention after a year disrupted by a string of soft-tissue injuries.

South Sydney does expect to welcome back Cameron Murray, along with Euan Aitken, Tallis Duncan and David Fifita for Saturday night's clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Souths will need to win three of their last five games to guarantee a finals berth for the first time since 2022.

The 20-year-old winger would have offered a valuable attacking option for the Rabbitohs' run home, but now the club will continue to chase a finals spot without him after the NRL rejected his bid to be cleared to play.

After the Rabbitohs play the Eels in Round 23, they play the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, the New Zealand Warriors, the Gold Coast Titans and then the Sydney Roosters in Round 27.