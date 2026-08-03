Cronulla Sharks halves Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall continue to surge in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, with one of the closest races at the top of the leaderboard breaking out just five rounds from the end of the season.
Previous years have seen a couple of players identify themselves as the almost unbackable favourites by this stage of the year, but this time around, there are 7 players separated by just 24 votes and 11 within 60 of the lead.
Of the players in the top seven, it's Braydon Trindall who continues to surge, now having scored 82 votes in the last five weeks, while Hynes sits in eighth spot having picked up 61 votes in the same time period.
The duo have been critical for Cronulla as they have ascended into the top four, and with a cruisy run home, as well as no byes remaining, either Sharks half could yet take out the award for the year.
At the top, Dylan Edwards holds a slender lead despite missing the last two weeks with injury, while a perfect 20-vote performance moves Nathan Cleary into second.
Naufahy Whyte polled to go into fourth spot, while Haumole Olakau'atu had the bye and mainains fifth spot ahead of Scott Drinkwater who didn't score in the Cowboys' 70-point loss to the Roosters, with James Tedesco seventh after managing seven votes despite playing just a half in the same game.
Hynes was joined by Sam Walker and Nathan Cleary as the only players to score a perfect 20 votes in Round 22, with Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Te Maire Martin, Fletcher Sharpe, Kalyn Ponga, Hynes, Trindall, Adam Doueihi and Isaiah Iongi all being polled for five votes by at least one judge.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are all the Round 22 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|4
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|James Tedesco
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|3
|James Tedesco
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|2
|Naufahu Whyte
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Nat Butcher
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|Naufahu Whyte
|Cody Ramsey
|Cody Ramsey
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Selwyn Cobbo
|4
|Ryan Couchman
|Ryan Couchman
|Clinton Gutherson
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Ryan Couchman
|Selwyn Cobbo
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Ryan Couchman
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|Viliame Kikau
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Jaeman Salmon
|Stephen Crichton
|Viliame Kikau
|Jaeman Salmon
|3
|Viliame Kikau
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Jaeman Salmon
|Jacob Preston
|2
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Jacob Preston
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Viliame Kikau
|1
|Jacob Preston
|Matt Burton
|Jacob Preston
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|3
|Thomas Jenkins
|Isaah Yeo
|Thomas Jenkins
|Brian To'o
|2
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Thomas Jenkins
|Brian To'o
|Isaiah Papali'i
|1
|Liam Martin
|Jack Cogger
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Thomas Jenkins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Kalyn Ponga
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Fletcher Sharpe
|3
|Kalyn Ponga
|Francis Manuleleua
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|2
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Francis Manuleleua
|1
|Bradman Best
|Trey Mooney
|Francis Manuleleua
|Dominic Young
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Braydon Trindall
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Blayke Brailey
|Cody Walker
|William Kennedy
|1
|Cody Walker
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Jesse Colquhoun
|Cody Walker
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Terrell May
|Isaiah Iongi
|Adam Doueihi
|Jordan Samrani
|3
|Jordan Samrani
|Fonua Pole
|Terrell May
|Fonua Pole
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|Jordan Samrani
|Mitchell Moses
|Jack Williams
|1
|Fonua Pole
|Jack Williams
|Fonua Pole
|Mitchell Moses
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|186
|2
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|183
|3
|Braydon
Trindall
|16
|175
|4
|Naufahu
Whyte
|9
|169
|5
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|0
|168
|6
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|165
|7
|James
Tedesco
|7
|162
|8
|Nicho
Hynes
|19
|139
|9
|Kalyn
Ponga
|17
|133
|10
|Herbie
Farnworth
|15
|130