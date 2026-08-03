Cronulla Sharks halves Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall continue to surge in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, with one of the closest races at the top of the leaderboard breaking out just five rounds from the end of the season.

Previous years have seen a couple of players identify themselves as the almost unbackable favourites by this stage of the year, but this time around, there are 7 players separated by just 24 votes and 11 within 60 of the lead.

Of the players in the top seven, it's Braydon Trindall who continues to surge, now having scored 82 votes in the last five weeks, while Hynes sits in eighth spot having picked up 61 votes in the same time period.

The duo have been critical for Cronulla as they have ascended into the top four, and with a cruisy run home, as well as no byes remaining, either Sharks half could yet take out the award for the year.

At the top, Dylan Edwards holds a slender lead despite missing the last two weeks with injury, while a perfect 20-vote performance moves Nathan Cleary into second.

Naufahy Whyte polled to go into fourth spot, while Haumole Olakau'atu had the bye and mainains fifth spot ahead of Scott Drinkwater who didn't score in the Cowboys' 70-point loss to the Roosters, with James Tedesco seventh after managing seven votes despite playing just a half in the same game.

Hynes was joined by Sam Walker and Nathan Cleary as the only players to score a perfect 20 votes in Round 22, with Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Te Maire Martin, Fletcher Sharpe, Kalyn Ponga, Hynes, Trindall, Adam Doueihi and Isaiah Iongi all being polled for five votes by at least one judge.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

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Here are all the Round 22 votes.

Roosters WON BY 70 POINTS QLD Country Bank NQL 12 FT 82 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Dolphins WON BY 6 POINTS WIN Stadium STI 22 FT 28 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Bulldogs WON BY 14 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 22 FT 36 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 36 POINTS Cbus Super Stadium GLD 6 FT 42 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 24 POINTS Glen Willow Oval PEN 42 FT 18 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Knights WON BY 24 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 6 FT 30 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 16 POINTS Ocean Protect Stadium CRO 32 FT 16 SOU MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Eels WON BY 3 POINTS CommBank Stadium WST 13 FT 16 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.