Rugby league has well and truly turned it on over the past few weeks. Round 22 was historic.

The Roosters beat the clock in the most one sided demolition I have ever seen.

Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall both set Sharks records over the weekend.

Meanwhile the Eels and Tigers surely set records when it comes to my pain felt while watching a game of rugby league.

With almost every game having serious implications, Round 22 produced its fair share of talking points.

Here are 20 thoughts from a historic Round 22 of NRL action:

1. I understand the reason behind it but I found it very strange that Benji Marshall sat in his press conference praising Adam Doueihi. Doueihi did react well to a difficult week, but it was a difficult week that Doueihi himself was 100 per cent responsible for causing. I don't know what message praising a player who refused to play for the team sends to the rest of the squad and the fans.

2. A month ago NSW Blues fans were unanimous in Laurie Daley needing to step down, even despite winning the decider and this year's Origin series. His record was, correctly, panned. This week though, he officially stepped down and everyone is suddenly saying he's a legend and telling him to ignore the "haters". Fickle!

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3. Matt King is set to be named the coach of the Blues for 2027. On the surface, he's a rookie coach with plenty of assistant experience under a pretty handy operator in Trent Robinson. Truthfully though this is just a one year bridge until Ivan Cleary steps into the role. It'll do.

4. It was good of the Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels to put on a game worthy of their ladder position on Sunday afternoon. That game was offensive to the eyes. 34 errors is unforgivable in a Round 1 game, let alone a game a month away from finals, which of course neither team will be anywhere near.

5. Cameron Munster will all but certainly partner Nathan Cleary for the Kangaroos in the World Cup, but I'd absolutely be finding a spot for Sam Walker. Walker was brilliant in his debut Origin series for Queensland and has had a monster season. His perfect 10 performance against the Cowboys was just the cherry on top of a brilliant year.

6. There's a real feeling that the top four are separating from the field. The Panthers have clicked back into gear, the Roosters are flying, the Warriors look like they've flicked the switch and the Sharks are the form team of the comp. Behind them are some serious teams but the gap is there.

7. Speaking of the Roosters, their performance on Thursday night was as close to perfect as I have ever seen. Often you see teams run out to a lead, take the foot off the pedal and cruise. Not this Roosters outfit. I genuinely believe they would have happily scored 100.

8. Cowboys fans, despite the record loss, all is not lost. Nothing screams "I'm absolutely committed" than booking a press conference to say that your halfback is absolutely committed. Older fans will remember the Tom Jones scene from the Simpsons where Smithers is telling him to smile, at gunpoint. This is the NRL equivalent of that scene.

9. I don't want to pick on anyone but there are so many average, fringe first grade players being contracted at clubs who refuse to take a punt on younger players. Honestly, you're better off trying something different than something that hasn't worked numerous times.

10. Gold Coast Titans fans can accuse their team of teasing them at this stage. One week on, two weeks off seems to be the pattern. They were so good last week yet so poor against the Warriors. The Titans should really consider taking that "home" game to Perth. It's always 75 per cent Warriors fans in the stands.

11. Players have worked out that whipping their head back in a tackle, regardless of the degree of contact, or where the contact is made, always leads to a penalty. It is rife in NSW Cup, where the replays can't catch them bunging it on.

12. The standard of officiating in the NRLW is insulting to the competition. For all the talk of this comp supposedly being "elite" the refereeing is abysmal. The below is just one of many howlers this weekend that are unforgivable. This was called "play on".

13. Overall, across all competitions, it was an awful weekend for touch judges. Forward passes may as well just be allowed at this point, while a host of obvious knock-ons were missed. It's at a point where they literally just stand there and raise their flags when the conversion goes over ... except they couldn't even get that right this weekend!

14. The Dragons are enduring a horror 2026 but they're making the right decisions moving forward. Both Ryan and Toby Couchman have re-signed with the club until the end of 2030. That is a huge show of loyalty as they could have let their contracts run down and cashed in huge. Good stuff.

15. I back the plan of the NRL to crack down on conflicts of interest within the media, but any suggestion that they will target "negative" coverage is Police State areas of propaganda. Sitting on a show and waving PVL flags helps no one. That coming from someone who is often negative in this very column ... when I need to be.

16. The Eels are wasting Mitch Moses. They've had multiple halves partners and have given him a rookie coach who is struggling. Moses is often his own worst enemy, and loves a public bake, but he's an elite seven who isn't being provided any support.

17. Back to the NRLW just quickly. The below is one of the worst tackles I have ever seen and I am unable to provide any explanation as to why it was not a send off. That's a clear a dismissal as you will ever see.

Not deemed a send off ... pic.twitter.com/h3JrqgAUTl — Sutho (Sharks) Dan (@SuthoDan2) August 2, 2026

18. If I'm Brisbane, I'd allow Adam Reynolds another game purely on reputation as a chance to say to say goodbye. He's very much earned that and should feature in the last Suncorp game this year.

19. Justin Holbrook is a very, very strong shout for Coach of the Year honours in a month's time. To turn Newcastle from a Wooden Spoon team into a Finals team is beyond anything that could have been expected. To continue to win, despite the outs he has suffered, just further cements his nomination.

20. Earlier in the year I said that the Sharks needed to sign someone different. Someone fast, tall, with a fresh outlook on the game. In Leo Jaques they have nailed all three! The rugby union star's departure has upset the rugby fans ranks in a big way. That is the best way to know you've landed a good signing.