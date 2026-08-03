The Perth Bears have bolstered their halves stocks for their inaugural NRL season, with Niwhai Puru set to join the club on a two-year deal starting in 2027.

Puru has played three NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks this season since making his debut in Round 13 against the Manly Sea Eagles, lining up in halfback.

The 24-year-old is a Penrith Panthers junior who joined the Sharks and helped guide the Newtown Jets, the Sharks' NSW Cup partner club, to the 2024 NSW Cup premiership.

He shares a Cronulla connection with his twin brother, Hohepa Puru, who also plays for the Sharks.

Niwhai Puru was also part of the 2025 NRL All Stars Game, representing the Indigenous All Stars as a proud Mununjali and Githabal man.

Perth Bears began their pursuit of Niwhai Puru shortly after Jamie Humphreys let the Bears know he was not interested in joining the club, after the Rabbitohs utility got cold feet about his potential move to Perth.

The 24-year-old halfback is excited about the opportunity to join the Western Australian-based club and recognises it's bigger than the sport.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be a part of history and continue my career with the Perth Bears,” Puru said in the Bears statement.

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“I'm excited about the challenge of representing the Bears in their first season and look forward to working with Mal and all his coaching staff.

“This decision is bigger than football. It's about creating something new with this team and for my family. I'm extremely proud and look forward to running out in front of the people of WA next year.”

Perth Bears head coach Mal Meninga believes Puru will be a significant piece for the club when he joins Tyran Wishart, Toby Sexton, Jack Cole and Apa Twidle as halves options.

“Niwhai is another young player who has had a taste of First Grade, and I believe has the potential to really make an impact in the NRL competition,” Meninga said.

“He is a dynamic ball runner who has played in good systems throughout his career.

“We now have some real versatility and depth in our key positions, and Niwhai promises to be an integral part of our squad.

“I look forward to welcoming Niwhai and his family to Western Australia on November 1.”

With the club's Top 30 squad being nearly completed, Perth Bears general manager of football Gareth Holmes said fans should be excited about Puru as a prospect.

“Niwhai has the skillset to make an immediate impact, and I am delighted he has committed his future to the Bears,” Holmes said.

“He has been impressive for the Sharks this season, and I have no doubt that given the opportunity he can continue this development in Perth.

“It's been a big period for the club with Niwhai and Jack Cole both committing to the Bears on multi-year deals.

“We remain very active in the player market, and I'm confident there will be a few more big announcements to be made over the coming weeks.”

The Bears are also set to sign two representative forwards, offering a two-year deal to Eels prop Junior Paulo and Morgan Smithies is understood to have signed a three-year contract that includes an option for a further two seasons.

Assuming Smithies and Paulo join the club, the Perth Bears will have signed 27 players for their top 30, with three spots remaining and their six development player spots up for grabs.