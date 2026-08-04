It has been revealed that new NSW Blues head coach Matt King has a two-year deal to coach the state with an option for 2029.

King was officially announced as head coach of the Blues to take over from Laurie Daley on Tuesday morning, but crucially, the state rugby league governing body did not say how long King would be contracted for.

It has now been revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald that his contract will be two years in length, but should he manage a series win in either 2027 or 2028, he will be able to activate an option for 2029.

King is all in on the Blues, and the Sydney Roosters have confirmed he will depart his current assistant coaching with that club at the end of the year.

King, who revealed he missed out on the Blues job two years ago when Daley - who has had a maligned stint in charge of the state but finished with this year's series win - was originally appointed.

His appointment being for two years does clear up the fact the NSWRL won't be chasing Ivan Cleary, who hangs up the clipboard at the Penrith Panthers at the end of next year, anytime soon.

When quizzed by the publication, NSWRL Chairman David Trodden said a stop-gap coach was never going to be an option, because it would essentially be conceding the series for a year.

“Ivan is one of the greatest coaches there will be in rugby league, but we needed was a coach for 2027,” Trodden told the Herald.

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“Ivan wasn't available, so that was always going to be a real difficulty.

“There was the assumption about having a [stop-gap solution coach for 2027], which would almost be giving up next year's series – and that's not the way we were thinking. We expect to win next year, we expect to retain the trophy, and Matt King is the very best option to do that.

“He has a two-year contract, and if he wins a series in the next two years, there's the automatic extension for 2029.”

Cleary has admitted he is open to the idea of coaching at representative level from 2028, and it was seen as a nearly foregone conclusion that he would take over the Blues.

Daley standing down now means he will be waiting until at least 2029, and potentially longer though, which could see him chase a role in another representative set up.

The Panthers have plenty of players in the Samoan national side where Cleary could fit right in, while he also spent time coaching at the New Zealand Warriors and potentially wouldn't look out of place long-term in the New Zealand set up.

England is also a potential option down the track if he explores national team coaching.

King was widely viewed as the best option to take over for 2027 having been part of the Blues coaching staff in recent years, and playing nine games for his state between 2005 and 2007 as part of a glittering career.