English international John Bateman will return to where it all started, signing a two-year-deal with the Bradford Bulls, with the club holding an option for a third season.

Bateman made his debut for the Bulls when he was 17 in 2011, progressing through the Bradford pathways and establishing himself as a true talent in his brief time there until 2013.

The 31-time British international is one of the few examples of English talent to earn himself a stint in the NRL and excel at the highest level, with an impressive two-season stint at the Canberra Raiders from 2019 where the Green Machine made it to the Grand Final.

Bateman had further spells at the Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys, but couldn't capture the form he sustained in the nation's capital.

Instead, he will return to his familiar roots in 2027.

“It is pretty surreal, this is something I've wanted to do in my career but in the back of my mind I didn't think I would get the chance. When Bradford got promoted back to Super League, coming back was something I wanted to make happen and having spoken to Jason and Kurt over the last few months, it made the decision a lot easier and now to have got it over the line in the last couple of days is a great feeling," Bateman said in a Bulls statement.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about running back out at Bartercard Odsal, it's been a long time since I did that in a Bradford shirt and I am just excited to be a part of the project that Kurt and Jason are building. I am looking to give as much as I can to the club and the city, I am a Bradford lad and this city means more to me than anything.

“I am at a different stage of my career now, I have been the kid in the team so I am looking to give some of my experience and knowledge to the younger players and work together with the more senior blokes. Emotion aside, first and foremost I am a winner and that's why I've come back. I want to win games, I want us to finish in the top 6 and play big games, I want the club to be back in big games, I want the city to pack out Odsal watching big games. My aim is to put my best foot forward for the team and play my best rugby.”

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Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty echoed Bateman's sentiments on what he brings to his club.

“I'm extremely excited to be bringing John back to Bradford, it's very much a full-circle move for him and we're glad to have him back home. There's still a lot of quality left in John, having had numerous conversations with him he's really shown how much it means to play for Bradford Bulls and come home, it shows when you're a local lad and you put the Bulls shirt on you get that extra 10% which is really important especially in big games," he said.

“Having a Bradford DNA to our group was really important to me when I first came to the club. I sat down with the staff to identify players who are from Bradford or have played for Bradford previously and look at how we can bring them back or effectively bring them home. As soon as I saw John's name, he was one of the first players I wanted to get back to Bradford so I am extremely happy to have him over the line. I am looking forward to working with him and he's exactly what we need at this club. He's tough, physical and is still a classy player.

“This is a statement of intent, it's a signing that is going to make everyone stand up and look at what we are doing. John epitomises the strapline we have, ‘The Scrappers' and I know when we go to Headingley next year you want people like John Bateman in your side, it's a really big signing for the club.

“The need for more leadership and experience is something I identified in our recruitment meetings, so having a player of John's calibre, who has played in some very big games such as Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals – he is exactly what we need.”

Injury has hampered the 32-year-old since arriving in Townsville, and will be looking to put his woes behind him when he moves back to the Northern Hemisphere to finish off his career.