English Super League club Leigh Leopards have experienced a blocked path in their pursuit of former star Kai O'Donnell to return to the club immediately.

As per reports by Love Rugby League, the Leopards were closing in on having O'Donnell return to the club following limited appearances in first grade for the North Queensland Cowboys.

However, the club has remained at a crossroads, with O'Donnell being named to start for the Cowboys for the first time since April this year, placing major doubt on a return to the Northern Hemisphere immediately.

The Cowboys will be without Jeremiah Nanai for two to three weeks following a hamstring injury in Round 22, prompting O'Donnell's return to the top grade.

Leopards coach Adrian Lam poured cold water on the whispers of O'Donnell returning to the club in his press conference on Tuesday in the build-up to hosting the York Knights this weekend.

“Kai's name keeps coming up and if you look, he's playing for the Cowboys this week, so it's a very difficult one to follow through on at this point," he said.

“He's one we respect here and me as a coach, I've always said that if we could ever bring someone back, it would be someone like Kai because he's the ultimate professional.

Loading matchup…

“At this moment in time, that's not going ahead. But if there's an opportunity there, I will reach out and talk to him.

"There are several names that are available at this point."

O'Donnell played 77 games for Leigh, scoring 31 tries during his three-year stint.

O'Donnell has played five games for the Cowboys this year after bursting onto the NRL scene in 2020 with the Canberra Raiders, with a brief four matches to his name in the nation's capital.

Meanwhile, Leigh are staying focused on boosting their squad before the transfer deadline after the departure of former Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene.

"It's always sad and disappointing when players leave the club in situations like this," Lam said.

"I remember Aaron's first game for us was against Leeds at Leeds, and he was unbelievably brilliant.

"We haven't been able to keep him on the field from that moment for long periods of time.

"With everything that has been going on, we felt the timing was right and Aaron was on the same page and he understood the situation.

"Ideally that frees up a spot to potentially bring someone in between now and the cut-off time in August.

"It gives us that opportunity to potentially do that. We've had that many injuries throughout the season, there's a window now to expand the squad before we go into that last part."

The Leopards sit in sixth place on the Super League ladder with 13 wins and eight losses so far.