The St George Illawarra Dragons are continuing to build one of the strongest young forward packs in the competition, with Loko Pasifiki Tonga re-signing with the club until at least the end of 2029.

The club confirmed the announcement on Wednesday morning as they continue to lock down pathways talent under Dean Young, following the re-signing of the Couchman brothers last week.

On top of those three are the extensions of local boys Hamish Stewart and Dylan Egan, with the Dragons building a clear vision for their future side.

Pasifiki Tonga has played 13 matches in the NRL in 2026, recording an average of 110 run metres along with totalling 357 tackles at 97 percent efficiency in the Dragons engine room.

The 21-year-old says he is thrilled to remain in the Red V and is excited about Young's vision for the club.

“I'm really excited to be extending my time here at the Dragons under Dean Young,” Pasifiki Tonga said.