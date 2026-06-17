The judiciary report has confirmed that only two players have been charged by the Match Review Committee after Game 2 of the State of Origin series.

Both players charged are from the NSW Blues side, with Victor Radley and Kotoni Staggs placed on report in the loss to the Maroons.

The Roosters forward was put on report in the 31st minute of the game when he used his shoulder to make contact with the Maroons forward Trent Loiero.

Radley was given a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge, with no suspension. If he takes the early plea, he will be fined 7% of match fees, which is $2,100.

If he challenged the charge at the panel and lost, he would be fined 10% of Match Fees, which would be $3,000.

Kotoni Staggs, in the 63rd minute, made a late and high tackle on Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga.

In the game, he was put on report and sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes. By the MRC, Staggs was charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge.

Assuming he takes the early plea, he will be fined 13% of match fees, which would be $3,900. If Staggs challenged the charge at the panel and lost, he would be fined 20% of Match Fees, which would be $6,000.

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Referee Ashley Klein binned Staggs for "an elevated risk of injury," which continued a dominant second-half performance by the Maroons side.

The series is evened up 1-1, and the decider takes place on July 8 at Suncorp Stadium.