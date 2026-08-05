The Canberra Raiders have bolstered their forward stocks for 2027, signing Lipoi Hopoi from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Struggling to find consistent first-grade minutes, it is being reported by the Daily Telegraph Hopoi will move to the nation's capital to further develop his career under Ricky Stuart and the Green Machine.

Only limited to 17 appearances for the Bulldogs, Hopoi has shown glimpses of an out-and-out star forward, but hasn't been given the opportunities in the top grade since his debut in 2024.

It's a slick move by Stuart and the Raiders to bolster their pack following Josh Papali'i's exit from the club at the end of this year, while Corey Horsburgh's future in the lime green remains up in the air.

Horsburgh still has a year to go on his current contract, but has been linked with a move out of the nation's capital amid salary cap squeezes.

Meanwhile, Perth Bears announced the signing of Morgan Smithies on a long-term deal.

It opens up plenty of opportunity for Hopoi to lock down big minutes for the Raiders to continue his development.

Hopoi has made seven appearances in the NRL this year, the most of all three years he's been playing in the top grade.

Loading matchup…

All but one of those matches has come off the interchange bench, where the local junior has played limited minutes under Cameron Ciraldo's reign.

Hopoi progressed through the Bulldogs pathways, representing Belmore in Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg.

Hopoi started in the front row in the club's 2023 Flegg title win, defeating the Roosters 22-20, alongside Dogs product Harry Hayes.

The 24-year-old has missed out on selection in the NRL team this weekend and is starting in the front row for the Bulldogs in NSW Cup against the Roosters.

Meanwhile, the NRL team will travel to Moore Park to face the tri-colours on Friday night.