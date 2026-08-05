When salary cap crunches for 2028 and beyond are mentioned, the Dolphins are not usually the first team in the conversation, but the Redcliffe-based outfit have a potential crisis looming.

Kristian Woolf's side have a host of players off-contract at the end of next year, all likely to be chasing up grades.

That list includes Jack Bostock, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth, John Fineanganofo, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Tom Flegler, Trai Fuller, Felise Kaufusi, Morgan Knowles, Connelly Lemuelu, Tevita Naufahu, LJ Nonu, Elijah Rasmussen, Sebastian Su'a and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Outside of the Penrith Panthers, the club have maybe the longest list of talent currently able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

Simply put, it seems unlikely the Dolphins will be able to retain all 15 players currently not contracted beyond the end of 2027.

While news has emerged that Selwyn Cobbo, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Kulikeu Finefeuiaki are all more likely to stay than depart, the news isn't quite as good for the club around the futures of Jack Bostock and Herbie Farnworth.

News Corp are reporting the club are now expecting both Farnworth and Bostock to hit the open market on November 1, and could well be unlikely to remain at the Dolphins.

With the expectation for particularly Cobbo, but now also Tabuai-Fidow and Finefeuiaki to re-sign before November 1, the salary cap is stretched to breaking point at Redcliffe.

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It's believed Farnworth has already has significant interest from the Sydney Roosters, who have not quite replaced already departed back line players in recent years, and have more to deal with in the coming years, with Mark Nawaqanitawase moving to rugby union at the end of this year, and the duo of Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco unclear on how many more years they will play.

Bostock meanwhile, played his junior footy in the Illawarra and has been linked to wanting to return to the Sydney area, with the Dragons potentially ready to show interest in the talented now Origin player they lost before his debut at NRL level.

Both players will receive enormous upgrades on the open market, and it appears unlikely the Dolphins will be able to match the financial packages on offer, either from other NRL clubs currently in the competition, or the Dolphins who will attack the open market with a full salary cap and 25 spots still to fill on November 1.