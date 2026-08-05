The Wests Tigers have not shut the door on extending the future of young fullback Heath Mason at the club, but as it stands, no offer is on the table.

The 21-year-old who can play at either fullback or in the halves has been thrown into the fire at different points of his NRL career, but as it stands, has still been limited to just 17 NRL appearances.

Three of those have come this year with two at fullback while Jahream Bula was out, and the other off the bench in Round 16 against the Dolphins.

Mason has instead predominantly been limited to NSW Cup appearances for the Western Suburbs Magpies, where he has performed strongly.

A cheap option who won't break the bank, Mason is off-contract at the end of this year and is believed to be looking around for other opportunities in case the Tigers don't come to the table.

According to Wide World of Sports, Mason is keen to remain at the club, but won't wait forever for the joint-venture club, in the midst of a horror run of form on the field, to put an offer on the table.

Mason will know he is a chance of game time in the coming years at either fullback or in the halves, with Bula struggling to improve his game to his potential, and uncertainty in the halves with Jarome Luai leaving at the end of this year.

As it stands, Javon Andrews is expected to slot into the halves alongside Adam Doueihi next year, although Latu Fainu could also play that role, while Bula is the club's number one fullback, but has precious little in the way of back-up.

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Benji Marshall's side are on a horror losing streak during the second half of the year, and while there is next to no chance they will pick up the wooden spoon from the almost locked in St George Illawarra Dragons, there could be a temptation during the final weeks of the year to get players involved next year minutes.

Doueihi, for now, remains at halfback despite his walk out on the club a fortnight ago, while Luai is also still in the side despite his looming departure for the Parramatta Eels in 2027 before he heads to the PNG Chiefs in 2028.