The Perth Bears are closing in on their pursuit of Junior Paulo to make the switch to the west coast ahead of their entry into the NRL next year.

The club is looking to bolster its engine room stocks, and Paulo, who is in the backend of his career, would certainly add plenty to their growing side in the early years.

Although there's been a reported delay in Paulo's camp, with the Samoan international chasing a $900,000 figure.

It is understood the Eels veteran will sign a deal worth that amount, with the Bears having to fork out big dollars to incentivise him to move to Western Australia.

As per the Daily Telegraph, the expansion club is confident a deal will be done with Paulo, with a two-year contract offered to him around the $900k mark.

With the Eels only looking to secure Paulo for one year, Perth's deal will no doubt have appeal.

It is understood the Western Sydney-based club is only looking to extend Paulo for one year, making Perth's offer all the more inviting.

The hefty price tag for Paulo means he will be the pack leader for the club in its early years as they get off the ground.

He will also be in the mix for the maiden skipper duties when the club runs out for the first time in 2027.

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Paulo has played 12 games this year, returning last weekend following knee clean-out surgery, derailing his campaign this year.

With two stints in Parramatta and one in Canberra, Paulo has established himself as a robust middle forward with silky hands and an offload in his arsenal.

Along with 275 games of experience, he will certainly help Mal Meninga set positive standards on and off the field as they make the finishing touches to their NRL Top 30.

The Bears will officially kick off their campaign in November this year when the squad undergoes preseason training.