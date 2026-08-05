Canberra Raiders centre Sebastian Kris is closing in on changing clubs at the end of this season, with the New Zealand Warriors understood to be hunting his signature.

As it stands, Kris is due to be off-contract at the end of the 2027 NRL season and would be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

News Corp however, are reporting the outside back, who can play on the wing or at centre, will be free to leave at the end of this season if he can find a deal elsewhere.

The Warriors, who have already signed Will Warbrick for next year to join Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in contention for spots on the wing, and have Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Adam Pompey and Ali Leiataua as potential centres to be joined by utility outside back Grant Anderson, could add Kris to an already crowded race for minutes.

The Auckland-based outfit are set to lose Rocco Berry at the end of this season to the Melbourne Storm, but that will hardly eliminate the pressure on minutes given he hasn't played at all in the top-grade this season as he has worked back through injury problems.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, currently out with an ACL injury, has also confirmed he will head to the English Super League to finish his career from the start of 2027.

Kris, a one-time New Zealand international, has slid down the pecking order at both centre and wing this year for Ricky Stuart's side, and is commanding too much money on his current deal to continue as a reserve grader.

Born in Brisbane but of New Zealand heritage, the idea of moving to Auckland may be appealing to Kris ahead of a potential 20th team joining the NRL in Christchurch during 2029.

A 129-game veteran, he would bring plenty of experience to the Warriors, even if he doesn't immediately slot into the first-grade side.

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The Raiders losing Kris would not be a major impact to their depth, although, as it stands, Matthew Timoko is not yet locked in for 2027 either with options in his contract.

Powerful outside back Michael Asomua is also likely to be let go at the end of the year as his contract expires.

That leaves the Green Machine with Xavier Savage, Sione Finau and Simi Sasagi contracted for next year as specialist outside backs, with a decision still yet to be confirmed on Jed Stuart.

With three potentially leaving, it could leave Stuart needing to make a raid on the open market for immediate replacements, although the club could also employ Daine Laurie out wide, or bring Chevy Stewart (who is also yet to take up an option for 2027) and young gun Ethan Alaia through the ranks.