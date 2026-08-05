The Dolphins are set to land a major contract win, with Selwyn Cobbo to open talks over a long-term extension.

Cobbo is one of a host of players off-contract at the Dolphins at the end of 2027.

The club are facing an enormous salary cap crunch, with backline players Herbie Farnworth, Jack Bostock and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow joining Cobbo on a list that also includes key forwards Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Tom Flegler.

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The Dolphins are almost certainly going to have to shake someone at the end of 2027, but it now appears there is a better-than-average chance it won't be Cobbo looking for new pastures.

The star outside back returned to the State of Origin arena this year, marking his return to the top after a disappointing finish to his time at the Brisbane Broncos.

He has scored 12 tries in 14 games this year, and there is a thought in rugby league circles he could approach seven figures if he gets to the open market for 2028, with the PNG Chiefs and Perth Bears able to have a crack at him.

But it appears he will now link up with the Dolphins, potentially on a five-year extension through to the end of 2032 on around $800,000 per year according to a News Corp report, with the star keen to repay the club for throwing him a lifeline and a chance to remain in Queensland after being dropped by Michael Maguire from the first-grade side at the end of 2025.

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His manager Tas Bartlett was confident a deal could be done, with the likely result now that Cobbo won't make November 1.

“Selwyn can't be happier at the Dolphins,” Bartlett told the publication.

“A long-term deal to keep Selwyn in Queensland at the Dolphins would be the perfect outcome.

“In reality, we don't want to be doing year-to-year contracts.

“Whatever it looks like, hopefully a multi-year contract can be worked out.

“Selwyn is on board with it, and if the Dolphins are on board, we will get it done.”

What the move does mean is the Dolphins will use up around $300,000 of their wiggle room to maintain Cobbo, who is believed to be currently earning around half a million dollars per year following his exit from the Broncos.

When he was originally negotiating for 2026 and beyond, it was believed he could have been a seven-figure player, but his form meant his value rapidly dropped last year.

Cobbo's move to stay at the Dolphins throws the pressure on the club when it comes to the likes of Farnworth, Tabuai-Fidow, Bostock, Finefeuiaki and Flegler, who at the very least could be in for a pay cut after signing with the Dolphins for a reported $800,000 per year, only to then miss the best part of two seasons with a shoulder injury that almost ended his career.

Fanrworth has been routinely linked to the Sydney Roosters in recent times, while most of the other top players off-contract would have no problems attracting interest on the open market if they make it to November 1.