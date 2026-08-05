Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has revealed James Tedesco is not a guarantee to play this weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Tedesco played just half of last week's record-breaking win over the North Queensland Cowboys for the tri-colours before being removed from the game as a precaution over an ankle problem.

It was believed he could have played the second half if the contest was still close or a finals match, but with the game already in hand at the break, Robinson wasn't about to take a risk with his Origin fullback.

Tedesco was seen not training earlier in the week though, and Robinson was quizzed about the status of Tedesco on Wednesday, admitting he isn't a guarantee to play.

"Still named, still pushing to play, it's obviously not as bad as it could have been so that was really good news," Robinson said.

"Now we have to see whether he can get there on Friday night, so that's the plan with him.

"We still have to assess."

Robinson said there is no risk of further damage if Tedesco plays, indicating it's not a muscular problem and instead it would be down to his pain management and moveability heading into the contest.

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"If he is right to play, he'll play. If he isn't, he won't. It's not a muscle injury where he is going to do more damage, he is either going to be right to play or he isn't, and we will find that out tomorrow," Robinson added.

The Roosters currently sit in second spot on the table and are a chance at the minor premiership, but will need the Penrith Panthers to slip up on the run in, and to ensure they don't drop any games with the Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors snapping at their heels.

Things are far more tense for the Bulldogs.

The club currently sit in eighth spot, but the table is a logjam, with teams around them having a bye in hand through the run in.

There is a solid chance that they need to beat the Roosters on Friday to play finals footy - a task that would be made significantly easier if Tedesco does miss the game.

Ciraldo's side has built up a head of steam in recent weeks, quietly picking up a number of wins to improve their standing after a disaster of a first half of the season.