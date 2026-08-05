The Cronulla Sharks are hopeful Perth Bears-bound utility will only miss a single week on their run to the NRL finals.

Talakai failed to finish Sunday afternoon's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which could well be the Sharks toughest over the final six weeks of the season given a tremendously straightforward run in where they play five of the bottom seven sides.

Talakai, who has been used at centre, second-row and in the middle third this year by Craig Fitzgibbon, is a critical cog in the machine for Cronulla, and when he came off with a bicep injury on Sunday, there were fears for his season.

It has been revealed however by the club that he has only suffered a strain, and they are hopeful he will be back for the Round 24 clash against the Canberra Raiders.

That could mean he only misses the one game - this weekend's local derby at Kogarah against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

NRL Physio has suggested most injuries of Talakai's nature will see him sidelined for between one and three weeks, meaning that even in the worst-case scenario, he would still be back in time for a final hit out before the finals when Cronulla clash with the Melbourne Storm in Round 27.

The Sharks also lose star centre KL Iro for the game against the Dragons with a concussion, but under the 11-day stand-down rule, he should be fit to return to play the Raiders next weekend.

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Iro has been replaced in the centres by Mawene Hiroti for this weekend's clash, while Talakai has been joined in falling off the bench by Jayden Berrell.

With Addin Fonua-Blake returning to the starting side and Oregon Kaufusi benched, the three new faces on the pine for coach Fitzgibbon are Hohepa Puru, who returns from a concussion, as well as young outside back Michael Gabrael and likely English Super League-bound prop Braden Uele.

Kick-off against the Dragons, who have all but secured the wooden spoon for 2026, is set for 4:05pm (AEST) on Sunday afternoon.