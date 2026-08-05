New Zealand Warriors forward Jackson Ford has put his time on the sideline injured to good use, signing a two-year contract extension with the club.

Ford was one of the Warriors top performers - and one of the top props in the game - during the first half of 2026.

Playing a starting role most weeks with either Mitch Barnett or James Fisher-Harris injured, he was a key figure in the Warriors push towards the top of the table.

So good was his form that he was widely expected to be picked for the NSW Blues in Game 1 of the State of Origin series before being overlooked by head coach Laurie Daley.

Ford then injured himself, but is due to be back on the field before the end of the season, and will take part in the finals series for the Auckland-based club who sit inside the top four.

Ford has signed a two-year extension just months out from the November 1 deadline to lock his future in with the Warriors through to the end of 2029, and coach Andrew Webster had nothing but praise for the prop.

“Jackson was in the form of his life in the first half of the season. He was awesome,” Webster said.

“We were really confident in what we saw in him when we signed him. We could see he had a massive motor and he worked really hard. He has proved that over and over ever since he came here. We love him.”

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Ford started as a second-rower at the St George Illawarra Dragons, playing 33 games for that club before becoming part of the great exodus of juniors over the last decade.

He joined the Warriors in 2023 and has gone on to play 78 games for that club, with general manager of football Andrew McFadden paying praise to the way Ford has transformed his career.

“Jackson has transformed his career since starting with us,” he said.

“It's a testament to his work ethic and attitude that he has now established himself as one of the best front rowers in the NRL. It's fantastic have him here long-term.”

Ford, who was leading the Dally M count at one stage this season, averaged 161 metres per game across his 13 appearances, playing the full 80 minutes on 7 occasions. He has also made 43 tackles per game while scoring 4 tries, adding 6 line breaks and 10 offloads.