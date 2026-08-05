The Hoodoo Gurus, who put together the NRL's advertising soundtrack from 2003 to 2007, will perform during halftime of this weekend's Queensland derby between the Dolphins and Brisbane Broncos.

The band, rated as one of the best Australian musical acts of all time, originally released “What's my Scene?” in 1987, before re-recording the song as “That's my Team” in 2003.

The band, currently consisting of Dave Faulkner, Brad Shepherd, Rick Grossman and Nik Rieth, originally formed in 1981 and were active until 1998, before reforming in 2003.

They have just announced a 45th-anniversary tour for this year, touring across the country, and will now rock a full house at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday as the Dolphins attempt to take an enormous leap towards their maiden finals series against the defending premiers who are all but out of contention.

The Dolphins currently sit in fifth spot on the ladder with 30 competition points to their name and likely only need a single win from their last five to guarantee a spot in the top eight for the first time since they joined the NRL in 2023.

The Broncos, on the other hand, currently sit in 15th spot and would need five wins from five, and a miracle of results ahead of them to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the season, with their premiership defence in ruins.

The Hoodoo Gurus have ten studio albums consisting of hundreds of songs, dating back to Stoneage Romeos in 1981, with the last of their albums at present being Chariot of the Gods in 2022.

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The song “What's My Scene?” was part of the 1987 album Blow Your Cool!

The album peaked at number 2 on the Australian music charts in 1987, while the song which would eventually be reworked for the NRL peaked at number 3 on the weekly charts in Australia.

Kick-off in the game at Suncorp Stadium is set for 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday evening.