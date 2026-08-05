Round 22 will be remembered for a long time. Unless you're a Cowboys fan.

The Roosters 82-12 demolition of the Cowboys dominated headlines but elsewhere we saw the Warriors, Panthers and Sharks confirm their top four hopes.

The Bulldogs continued their hot streak while the sides around them all lost.

At the opposite end of the table we saw the Eels win a game that was dreadful for 70 minutes then breathtaking for the final ten.

Every game now feels as though it is worth four competition points.

Where did your team land on our NRL Power Rankings following NRL Round 22?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers quickly shut down any, albeit slight, doubts in their destruction of the Raiders in Mudgee. They were well worth their 42-18 win.

Thomas Jenkins and Liam Martin both crossed for doubles while Nathan Cleary was unstoppable. Add another three try assists to his incredible 2026 efforts.

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They're away to the Warriors this weekend in the undoubted game of the weekend. Friday night, 6pm ... do not miss this one!

2. Sydney Roosters (2)

What can you say about the Roosters 82-12 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night? Other than wow! This was the most brutal smackdown I've seen, potentially ever!

Sam Walker was a perfect 10 with three tries, 13 goals and three try assists. James Tedesco had a lazy try double and three try assists ... before halftime!

They can expect a much more difficult challenge this Friday night when they host the Bulldogs. A win keeps the pressure on Penrith, who have a very difficult week ahead of them.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks brilliant run of wins extended to five games after they put an undermanned Bunnies side to the sword on Sunday afternoon. The 32-16 scoreline is closer than the game felt.

Nicho Hynes continues his run of flawless displays. He may actually cost halves partner Braydon Trindall a crack at the Dally M. Addin Fonua-Blake turned the game with his first run.

We've seen the Sharks faulter under similar hype to they've received this week. They cannot lose to local rivals the Dragons this weekend if they're truly serious.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors put a shaky few weeks behind them by tearing the Titans to shreds en route to a 42-6 win on the Gold Coast.

Te Maire Martin put doubts over his short-term future in the seven in the rear vision mirror with a massive performance. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava has his best game to date.

They host the Panthers on Friday night (NZ time) in the game of the round. A win here sends a very serious message and all but locks in a top four spot.

5. The Dolphins (5)

The Dolphins beat the Dragons in unconvincing fashion, 28 points to 22 on Saturday. I suppose the win is all that matters, but they'll want to be much better.

Isaiya Katoa returned, without any issues, and played 80 minutes. Herbie Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo combined for three tries, two try assists, three line-breaks and 11 tackle breaks.

Their biggest home game of the season, against the Broncos, awaits on Saturday evening. They have to beat their local rivals to keep the pressure on the Sharks and Warriors.

6. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (8)

The Bulldogs charge to the Finals is very much on. Their 36-22 win in Melbourne was their third in a row and their sixth in seven games.

Stephen Crichton has been their best since moving into the halves. Jaeman Salmon had a night out, crossing for two tries and causing plenty of chaos in the middle.

Their biggest test comes on Friday night as they travel to play the red hot Roosters. This is their true litmus test!

7. Newcastle Knights (10)

The Knights silenced me, and plenty of other doubters who said their season was done due to their injury toll. They tore the Broncos apart to the tune of 30 points to six.

Fletcher Sharpe and Kalyn Ponga were the chief destroyers while both of the Knights wingers had huge nights at the office.

I see no reason they can't keep their run going in Canberra on Sunday afternoon.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies were brave yet outplayed on Sunday afternoon during their 32-16 loss to the Sharks. They maintain their spot in the Top Eight via points differential only.

Cody Walker was his usual brilliant/pestering best with two try assists. Matt Dufty's weekly stats are incredible but I feel they're missing Jye Gray at the back.

The Eels are in town (Allianz) this Saturday night, presenting a brilliant chance to return to winning ways.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The less said about the Cowboys 82-12 loss to the Roosters, the better.

I have no idea how you even rock up to training following this destruction. To think the game was six-all early on.

They need to bounce back against the Titans on Thursday night. A loss here may actually end their Finals hopes due to their (now) horrible points differential.

10. Canberra Raiders (10)

The Raiders season ended on Saturday evening via a 42-18 hammering to the Panthers. They could not repeat their Mudgee heroics of last season.

Matt Timiko had a good evening out with over 200 run metres while both Ethan Sanders and Ethan Strange continue their build toward an exciting future.

They host the Knights on Sunday afternoon. It's all about saving face from here.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly enjoyed their final bye for the season over the past weekend. The points see them sit a two behind a top eight spot.

Their +90 points differential is far better than the Bulldogs (-44), Cowboys (-98) and Bunnies (+62) so they're still in with a great shot to play Finals.

That could end unless they best traditional sparing partners the Storm, in Perth, on Saturday afternoon.

12. Melbourne Storm (12)

The Storm's season is very much done following their 36-22 loss to the Dogs, in Melbourne.

Sualauvi Faalogo was arguably one of the best players on the park, despite the heavy loss. Hayden Watson looked at home on his NRL debut.

Cam Munster is back for the always juice clash against Manly on Saturday afternoon in the west.

13. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels won a game on Sunday afternoon that can be described ... as a game that happened. The 16-13 win is all Eels fans will remember.

Isaiah Iongi capped off a brilliant afternoon with the match winning try late on. Mitch Moses produced some footy highlights to match his passion.

They're at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night to play the Bunnies. They can disrupt Souths Final's hopes with a win here.

14. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans continue to frustrate both their fans and neutrals with their one week on, many weeks off routine. Their 42-6 loss, at home, to the Warriors was dire.

Arama Hau crossed for their only try while the outgoing Phillip Sami topped the run metres ... again.

They need to beat the Cowboys on Thursday night, again at home. The Cowboys are coming off a historic loss and have to travel so there are no excuses.

15. Brisbane Broncos (15)

The Broncos season went from bad to worse via a 30 points to six, home hammering to the Knights on Saturday night.

Reece Walsh scored a try and ran for a team high 168 metres yet will only be remembered for being sin binned for a hair pull.

Their season ended a month ago but they can do some major damage to the Dolphins chances by beating them this Saturday evening in yet another "away" game at Suncorp.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Wests Tigers overcame a tough week, completely of their own doing, to just lose to the Eels on Sunday. Sense the sarcasm?

Adam Doueihi was their best on the day. He had to be after the media circus he caused last week.

They have a bye this weekend. They need to lock players in a room to decide who is serious moving forward.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons were brave, yet defeated on Friday evening. The 28-22 loss to the Dolphins sums up their season really. Brave yet not good enough.

Clinton Gutherson tried his backside off and produced a series of highlights. Ryan Couchman may be their best prospect moving forward! He was so good, yet again.

They host the Sharks on Sunday afternoon in the Gong. They can do their local rivals a huge disservice by beating them. That has to mean something.