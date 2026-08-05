The son of former NRL star Brad Fittler has his future rugby career up in the air after still being unsigned by the NSW Waratahs for 2027.

The Sydney-based club just lost Leo Jacques to the Cronulla Sharks a matter of days ago, and they risk losing another upcoming talent if the NRL come sniffing to have a Fittler surname back in their code.

With incoming NRL recruit Angus Crichton likely to take one centre position in 2027, while Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will take another, Zach Fittler seems to be the odd man out as the club looks to work through getting him an extension.

Fittler has spent this month playing for Australia in the World Rugby Junior World Championship held in Georgia and is understood to return to local club rugby shortly.

NSW director of performance BJ Mather told the Daily Telegraph Fittler's future at the club is “still being worked through”, as the threat of wealthy European clubs and the 13-man code rises.

Despite the decorated history Zach's old man has in league, it is understood he thoroughly enjoys playing union and a birth in the NRL is unlikely.

Zach played junior reps in the Sydney Roosters system, but opted to switch to the 15-man game when the opportunity to develop professionally surfaced, but has yet to make his Super Rugby debut.

“We're not exactly sure where he's going to land at the moment, but obviously he's a player with big potential,” Easts Rugby coach Ben Batger told News Corp.

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“I think he does want to stay (in union) because he is just getting better and better.

“He is starting to develop into a rugby player, whereas before he was a league player playing rugby.

“He's learning the nuances of the game, and I hope he stays because he's certainly developing into a really good prospect.”

Batger was also disappointed to see Jacques leave the code for the Sharks.

“I think he's a huge loss. I went to watch Waratahs training one day, and he already looked like a man playing against seasoned professionals even though he was only 18," he told the publication.

“Players like him don't grow on trees. He's 193cm, nearly 100 kilos and fast - you want to keep those ones because they are rare.”

The Waratahs are yet to announce a head coach for 2027 onwards after Dan McKellar departed the club in late June after two years at the helm.