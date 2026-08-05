The Perth Bears have announced the signing of English international forward Morgan Smithies from the Canberra Raiders.

Smithies' acquisition takes the tally of British talent in the Bears lineup to four, with the 25-year-old signing a three-year deal with an option for an additional two seasons.

The Raiders forward made a name for himself in the Super League with Wigan, playing 105 games before making the switch to the nation's capital in 2024.

He has now amassed 67 games of NRL experience, proving he has what it takes to excel in the premier rugby league competition.

Smithies says the chance to be a part of Bears history got him over the line for the switch to Western Australia.

“The opportunity to make history and be a part of the Perth Bears was too good to refuse,” Smithies said in a Bears statement.

“It will be great to reconnect with a few of the lads from back home in Perth. Mal and his staff have assembled a very strong roster, and it's an honour to be a part of it.

“This is a new chapter for my family as well. We are committed to the Perth Bears, and it's an exciting opportunity to build our life in Western Australia.”

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Smithies joins Harry Newman, James McDonnell and Mikolaj Oledzki as English Test talent who will don the Bears colours in 2027.

Bears coach Mal Meninga says Smithies will offer plenty to his developing side in the initial years of the club's inception.

“Morgan is a fantastic person who has succeeded at just about every level of the game,” Meninga said.

“He's only 25 years old and has played nearly 200 games across Super League and the NRL.

“He brings big game experience, a fantastic work ethic and, most important of all, is a selfless teammate.

“I'm delighted Morgan and his family believe in what we are creating in Perth, and I have no doubt he will be a big part of this club for many years to come.”

The Bears will launch their inaugural home jersey on Friday, while the Melbourne Storm host arch-rivals Manly Sea Eagles at HBF Park in Perth on Saturday.

The expansion club is closing in on its finishing touches for the NRL Top 30 ahead of its arrival into the NRL competition.

Niwhai Puru and Jack Cole recently committed to terms at the club, with Smithies agreeing to terms, capping off a successful fortnight of recruitment.

The Bears officially get things underway when the maiden NRL squad starts preseason training in four months' time.