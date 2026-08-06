South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Jack Wighton has publicly praised rising talent Tallis Duncan as a future captain of the club.

Duncan is one of the many stars off-contract at the end of the 2027 NRL season, meaning he is free to speak with rival clubs in November this year if Souths don't lock him up beforehand.

Showing glimpses of elite versatility in the back row and centre, Duncan has Origin-level class written all over him in his time since being elevated into the NRL.

"The club would be bloody foolish if they didn't prioritise him, you know what I mean," Wighton said of Duncan to the media ahead of their crucial clash this Saturday.

"He'd be first off the rank if it (were) me running the club, and I can see him as the next captain of this whole club."

Duncan has made it clear he'd love to remain at the Bunnies, and will no doubt have many clubs interested in his services if the Rabbitohs don't re-sign him before November.

"I love this club, if it was up to me, I'd be here forever," Duncan said.

Wighton has also called for the club to re-sign Cody Walker following his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

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Walker has been one of the most talented halves since he arrived in 2016, and the 36-year-old has still shown signs ten years later that he's got what it takes to remain in the NRL.

Teammate Wighton was all praise for his five-eighth, nudging the club to give him a 12-month extension before calling it a day.

"Yeah, sign the old bastard up," Wighton said with a smile.

"He's the most skilful half in the comp if you ask me.

"We all love him, and hopefully he gets another year round."

Walker has played over 240 NRL games, and is still at the top of his game with 17 appearances donning the cardinal and myrtle in 2026.

He is set to finish yet another year in the top percentage of halves who can create opportunities for his outside men, with 17 try assists and 10 line-break assists so far in 2026.

Although Walker is taking a slow approach before making a retirement decision.

"I haven't made up my mind. I'm just enjoying being out there each and every week with my teammates," he said.

The Rabbitohs face the Parramatta Eels in a crucial must-win clash on Saturday.

Duncan (hamstring), David Fifita (suspension) and skipper Cameron Murray (calf) all return in a massive boost for Souths, who need to win more than half of their remaining matches to solidify their spot in the finals.

The foundation club currently sits in seventh on the ladder, but stands on the same amount of points as the Bulldogs and Cowboys, who are in hot pursuit right below them.