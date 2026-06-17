New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster spoke on Wednesday on SEN Radio about how Luke Metcalf has been this season, and why he believes Metcalf can make a difference as they make a push for the premiership.

The playmaker who was running with the Dally M award last season before his ACL injury is now returning to play in the NSW Cup.

It's been tough for Webster to lose the former Sharks talent, who will make his way to the St George Illawarra Dragons from next season on a three-year deal.

"Luke is a world-class player," Webster stated on SEN 1170.

"He got injured when he finally made his return to the side. Then with the contract saga, it's taken a little bit more time to get him back, and now he's playing NSW Cup.

"He'll give himself an opportunity (in first grade) if he keeps playing well and putting pressure on the halves.

"That's exactly what we want. We want players in form and playing well because we have seen how quickly injuries can happen.

"If (he) gets his opportunity this year and forces his way into the team or through injury, we know he's a quality player, and he'll make the most of that chance." Loading matchup…

The Warriors have been in the news recently as the controversial shot-clock moment played a part in their loss to the Sharks in Round 15.

Webster, who normally keeps his composure, was frustrated with the loss and called the incident "unprofessional."

"I have to (move on) and trust that the NRL will sort it," he commented.

Now, he is focused on the present and learning from the Sharks game. However, he felt disappointed with his own actions.

"I was most frustrated with how I took away from how good the Sharks were," the Warriors coach explained.

"When an opposition coach blows up, it (isn't a good look).

"I never want to (lose my temper), but I did do it.