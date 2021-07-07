In the wake of news that Anthony Milford will not be offered a contract extension to stay at Red Hill past the end of this year, former Broncos' head coach and current Souths pedagogue Wayne Bennett has stated the move is unwise.

According to a report from The Courier Mail's Peter Badel, the man who steered Brisbane to five-NRL titles and a Super League competition in 1997 claimed that if he was leading a club next year, then Milford would be on his roster.

“A smart club will sign Anthony Milford,” Bennett stated.

“If I was coaching next year and I had a chance to sign Anthony Milford, I would take him, that’s the best reference I can give to any NRL club."

Although Bennett agreed that a fresh start would benefit the 26-year-old Queenslander, he was quick to state that the half still had plenty to offer at the level.

“In a good system where he is appreciated for what he brings, Anthony Milford is a wonderful player, there is no doubt about that," Bennett continued.

“But he needs to find a home that can benefit from what he brings and that club has to have a stable environment."

Despite Bennett also believing that Milford would have no trouble finding a new home, he did warn his former pupil that he should be expecting to do so on less than his current salary of $1 million a season.

“He will find a club in the NRL, mark my words. He will have to take a major pay cut but it‘s not going to happen that he won’t get another contract," he said.

“I coached him for four years, I know better than most what he can bring.

“The important thing for Anthony, like many players, is having the right environment around him."

Irrespective of the fact that Milford has been dropped on three occasions this season by Broncos' head coach Kevin Walters, 71-year-old Bennett carried on with his public promotion by highlighting Milford's still sound skillset.

“He has football ability, he hasn’t lost that. He has got skills most people don’t have and his kicking game is much improved," he spruiked.

“Anthony has more to offer, I really believe that. In the right club, Anthony will succeed.”

As 2021 will be Wayne's last season at Redfern, there has been plenty of external discussion about what the future holds for the man that began his coaching career in 1976.

However, when asked whether Milford could become a Bunny next season, Bennett played a predictably straight bat.

“I don’t know if Souths can fit him in, there has been no discussion at this stage but I won’t be here next year."

Milford and his management will be on the hunt for a new home after new Broncos head of football, Ben Ikin told the playmaker that his services would no longer be required beyond the end of this season.

Badel also stated that despite popular opinion, Milford would not be offered a new deal to remain in his home town - even if it was at a bargain basement price.

Even though Ikin claimed there were a "multitude of reasons" why the club had severed ties with their previously highest paid player, the bespectacled former pundit echoed his estranged father-in-law's opinion that Milford would be best served plying his trade at a new club.